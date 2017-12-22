Priscilla Presley Remembers Christmas With Elvis

So many of us have spent Christmas with Elvis' music, but Priscilla Presley actually spent Christmas with Elvis. Priscilla shares heartwarming memories of holidays with the King, from the first time they ever exchanged gifts to their tree-trimming traditions as a married couple living at Graceland, to how that changed when Priscilla gave birth to their daughter, Lisa Marie, and how Priscilla feels when she hears Elvis' music now.

Priscilla is the executive producer of a new album called Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, where original recordings from Elvis' two Christmas albums — 1957's Elvis' Christmas Album and 1971's Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas — have been embellished by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, Priscilla and I listened to some of those recordings and raised a glass of eggnog to the Presley family's Christmas memories. Listen in the player above.

