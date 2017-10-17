Related Program: 
The Protestant Reformation: A Schism With Echoes Still Felt Today

  • Martin Luther
    Martin Luther
    Art Gallery ErgsArt via Flickr/CC

500 years ago this month, the German monk Martin Luther delivered his 95 theses to an Archbishop of the Holy Roman Empire, and the Reformation was born.  Among Luther's complaints about the Catholic Church: the practice of granting indulgences in exchange for good works or acts of piety.  Although he didn't intend to cause a religious revolution, Luther  would become a seminal figure in the Protestant Reformation, inspiring a schism in Christianity that resonates to this day. 

Mark Edwards -  Professor of the history of Christianity, he taught at several institutions, including, most recently, the Harvard Divinity School, where he retired in 2017. He is president emeritus of St. Olaf College, which was founded by Norwegian Lutheran immigrants in 1874. He has written several books on Martin Luther and the German Reformation, including Printing, Propaganda, and Martin Luther.   He is now at work on Academic Culture and Religion (Or Why Faculty Have Problems with Religion), which explores the development of academic culture in America and its conflicted relationship with religion, especially Christianity.

Stephen J. Reno - Former professor of comparative religion and chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire and current executive director of Leadership of New Hampshire. He recently traveled through Germany, visiting towns significant in Martin Luther's life, a tour arranged by New Hampshire Public Television to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. He is also a member of the NHPR Board of Trustees. 

Martin Luther's 95 theses, also known as the Disputation on the Power of Indulgences

Credit 1517 Nuremberg printing of the Ninety-five Theses as a placard, now in the Berlin State Library

Take a quiz: Do you know what separates Protestants and Catholics? 

Does the Protestant Reformation still matter?  The author says the line between Catholics and Protestants gets blurred more and more each year. 

Still, differences remain and some have objected to Pope Francis's overtures to Protestants. 

The Reformation at 500: A review of two new books that explore Martin Luther's complex legacy. 

The Exchange

In Show Of Unity, Pope Francis Marks 500th Anniversary Of Protestant Reformation

By Oct 31, 2016

Pope Francis arrived in Sweden on Monday for services marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation that split Lutherans and Catholics.

Before the Arab Spring, there was Martin Luther

By Feb 15, 2012
Photo by Foxtounge, courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons

One year after the Arab Spring, protestors in Syria are uploading videos and images of the Assad regime’s brutal crackdown of the opposition. The use of new technologies to spread messages and unify resistance against authoritarian regimes is by now familiar. Five centuries before demonstrators tweeted from public squares in the middle-east, an obscure minister and theologian named Martin Luther exploited the social media of his time to challenge entrenched power. We know, at least, how that revolution fared.