Public Media Funding Update: Distribution System at Risk

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the House Subcommittee that makes public media funding decisions released its draft bill.

Thanks to the outreach of public media listeners and viewers, the draft bill provided full funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which distributes seed funding to NHPR and stations throughout the country.

This is a big achievement, particularly in light of the tough fiscal environment in Congress. We thank each and every one of our supporters for caring about the future of public media.

Unfortunately, funding for public media’s Interconnection infrastructure program was eliminated. The interconnection system allows us to distribute programming, public safety and national alert and emergency communications to virtually everyone in our region for free.

If Interconnection is eliminated, it becomes much harder for us to carry live programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as important public safety communications. Federal funding levels for the CPB and Interconnection are far from final, so there’s still time to let your voice be heard on this issue.

To help continue federal support for the vital services our station provides, please visit protectmypublicmedia.org, where you can contact your lawmakers, sign-up for email alerts and learn why the federal investment is essential to our mission.

NHPR is a proud partner of Protect My Public Media, a collaboration of local public radio and television stations, national distributors, producers, viewers, listeners and others who support a strong public media in the United States.