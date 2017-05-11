Push To Nix Daylight Saving Time Fails In N.H. Senate

New Hampshire residents will continue to change their clocks this year for daylight savings. That’s after a proposal to put the state on Atlantic Standard Time failed in the state Senate Thursday, 7 votes to 16.

Those supporting the measure say having to change the clocks twice a year is a nuisance.

But those opposed to having New Hampshire leave the Eastern Time Zone say it’s a matter of public safety. They say daylight savings allows people in the winter more light while driving home from school and work.

Republican Senator Bill Gannon of Sandown made this argument with a poem by his 8-year-old daughter:

“The kids do not want to wait for the bus in the black of night – changing to Atlantic Standard Time would give our kids a fright. Let us help our kids study by the light of day and keep daylight savings time here to stay,” Gannon recited on the Senate floor Thursday.

Maine and Massachusetts are considering similar proposals this year.

  

