In Race to Replace Shea-Porter As 1st District Democratic Nominee, It's Anybody's Guess

In the days since Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter’s unexpected announcement that she won’t run again in 2018, there’s been plenty of speculation about how the Democratic field for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District might shape up.

District 4 Executive Councilor Chris Pappas put out a statement Monday night saying he’s “actively exploring” a campaign for Shea-Porter’s old seat.

Other Democrats who've told media outlets they're considering a run include Manchester State Rep. and former AFL-CIO President Mark MacKenzie, Rye State Rep. Mindi Messmer and former Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati.

Former Rye State Rep. Tom Sherman told NHPR he was waiting to see who else jumps in the race, but he hasn’t ruled out a run, either.

So far, no Democratic candidate or committee has filed any kind of official campaign paperwork.

At least two Republicans have jumped into the race so far — State Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, a former head of enforcement for the state Liquor Commission.

The 1st Congressional District seat is widely considered one of the "swingiest" swing-districts in the nation — bouncing back and forth between Republican and Democratic control in each of the last four campaign cycles.