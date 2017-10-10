In Race to Replace Shea-Porter As First District Democratic Nominee, It's Anybody's Guess

By 1 hour ago
  • New Hampshire's First Congressional District covers a large chunk of the eastern part of the state — including the greater Manchester area, plus much of the Seacoast and the Lakes Region.
    New Hampshire's First Congressional District covers a large chunk of the eastern part of the state — including the greater Manchester area, plus much of the Seacoast and the Lakes Region.
    www.house.gov

In the days since Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter’s unexpected announcement that she won’t run again in 2018, there’s been plenty of speculation about how the Democratic field for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District might shape up.

District 4 Executive Councilor Chris Pappas put out a statement Monday night saying he’s “actively exploring” a campaign for Shea-Porter’s old seat.

Other Democrats who've told media outlets they're considering a run include Manchester State Rep. and former AFL-CIO President Mark MacKenzie, Rye State Rep. Mindi Messmer and former Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati.

Former Rye State Rep. Tom Sherman told NHPR he was waiting to see who else jumps in the race, but he hasn’t ruled out a run, either.

So far, no Democratic candidate or committee has filed any kind of official campaign paperwork.

At least two Republicans have jumped into the race so far — State Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, a former head of enforcement for the state Liquor Commission.

The 1st Congressional District seat is widely considered one of the "swingiest" swing-districts in the nation — bouncing back and forth between Republican and Democratic control in each of the last four campaign cycles.

Tags: 
1st Congressional District

Related Content

In N.H.'s 1st Congressional District, Election Day Feels Like Groundhog Day

By Oct 28, 2016

For the fourth straight election, voters in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District will see the same two names on their ballots: Frank Guinta and Carol Shea-Porter.

The political rivals have traded the seat every two years since 2010, a testament to how evenly split the district is between Republicans and Democrats. But some voters are getting tired of the endless sequels.


Congresswoman Shea-Porter Won't Seek Re-election

By & Todd Bookman Oct 6, 2017

After four terms in the House of Representatives, Carol Shea-Porter says she won’t seek reelection in 2018. The Democratic Congresswoman announced Friday her plans to step down when her term ends.

“This has been a very difficult decision, given how much I have enjoyed serving [the people of New Hampshire] in the House and the fact that the 2018 election is shaping up to be like 2006, when I was first elected, an important time when Congress changed political leadership and was able to move America forward,” writes Shea-Porter in a statement.

GOP State Sen. Andy Sanborn Announces 1st District Congressional Bid

By Jun 13, 2017
www.andysanborn.com

State Senator Andy Sanborn has announced a bid for Congress.

The Republican from Bedford says he'll run for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional seat, which is currently held by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter.

Former Chief of State Liquor Enforcement Announces Bid For Congress

By Apr 5, 2017
www.edwardsfornh.com

Eddie Edwards, a Republican, has been chief of police for the town of South Hampton, and was the top law enforcement officer for the state’s liquor commission. He announced his bid for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District on Wednesday. The seat is currently held by Democrat, Carol Shea-Porter.

Video: Former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter's Elevator Pitch to N.H. Voters

By Oct 30, 2016

  Last week, you heard Rep. Frank Guinta offer his best elevator pitch on why voters should send him back to Congress. This week, we caught up with his Democratic challenger, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, to get her pitch for why voters should send her back to Congress – again.