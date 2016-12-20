Related Program: 
The Exchange

Refugees in the Granite State

By The Exchange Dec 20, 2016
The Exchange
About a dozen Syrians were resettled in New Hampshire last year, and more than 7000 refugees from many countries have come here since the 1980s.  We look at the resettlement process, the challenges both newcomers and their host communities face, and what changes might be in store under a Trump administration.


GUESTS: 

  • Mukhtar Idhow - Executive director of ORIS, the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, which provides training and services to promote self-sufficiency for refugees and immigrants. 
  • Jeffrey Thielman- President and Chief Executive Officer for the International Institute of New England, which provides humanitarian relief and helps refugees and immigrants resettle. 
  • Al Abrash Abdulwakil Mohamed Shuaib - A Syrian refugee and electrical engineer who arrived to Manchester in November with his wife, three children, and parents. 
  • Ted Gatsas - Mayor of Manchester.
  • Ken Siegel - Alderman for Ward 9 in Nashua.

Read more coverage about immigrants, refugees, and New England in the New England News Collaborative series "Facing Change in the Nation's Oldest Region." 

Refugees

N.H. Refugee Organization Sees Uptick In Volunteers Through Political Season

By Nov 30, 2016

The organization that handles refugee resettlement in Manchester says  it’s seen an uptick in volunteers there over the course of the presidential campaign season.  

Usually, a case manager drives new refugee families to apply for things like fuel assistance.  But on Monday, a volunteer made the trip, said  Amadou Hamady, the Manchester site director of the International Institute of New England.

New England Readies For Trump’s Refugee Plans

By Jill Kaufman Nov 23, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t elaborated much on immigration policy, beyond what he laid out during the campaign.  But enough has been said that many believe he will limit the number of refugees allowed into the U.S.

Before the election, at numerous campaign events, then candidate Donald Trump made it clear he would not be putting out the welcome mat for refugees from Syria, who now number in the millions.

Note: This story was reported as part of the New England News Collaborative.

Apartment Fire Underscores Rising Unease Among Bhutanese Refugees in Manchester

By Ted Siefer Sep 22, 2016
Ted Siefer

It’s been more than a month since an apartment fire in Manchester displaced nearly 20 people, the majority of them refugees from the South Asian country of Bhutan. City officials called the fire suspicious, but they have yet to determine its cause. The fire has raised safety concerns in the city’s refugee community, among the most recent to make a home in Manchester.