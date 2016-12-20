Refugees in the Granite State

About a dozen Syrians were resettled in New Hampshire last year, and more than 7000 refugees from many countries have come here since the 1980s. We look at the resettlement process, the challenges both newcomers and their host communities face, and what changes might be in store under a Trump administration.

Mukhtar Idhow - Executive director of ORIS, the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, which provides training and services to promote self-sufficiency for refugees and immigrants.

- Executive director of ORIS, the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, which provides training and services to promote self-sufficiency for refugees and immigrants. Jeffrey Thielman - President and Chief Executive Officer for the International Institute of New England, which provides humanitarian relief and helps refugees and immigrants resettle.

- President and Chief Executive Officer for the International Institute of New England, which provides humanitarian relief and helps refugees and immigrants resettle. Al Abrash Abdulwakil Mohamed Shuaib - A Syrian refugee and electrical engineer who arrived to Manchester in November with his wife, three children, and parents.

- A Syrian refugee and electrical engineer who arrived to Manchester in November with his wife, three children, and parents. Ted Gatsas - Mayor of Manchester.

- Mayor of Manchester. Ken Siegel - Alderman for Ward 9 in Nashua.

