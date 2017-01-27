Remembrance Scheduled for Maura Murray, 21 Year-Old Who Disappeared in 2004

It's been nearly 13 years since Maura Murray packed her car, lied to professors about a death in the family and left Massachusetts. The 21-year-old nursing student crashed her car on a rural road in northern New Hampshire before she disappeared.

Since then, some North Country residents have been keeping up the search for her. They are holding a remembrance and informational event in Littleton on Feb. 11.

The Caledonian Record reports John Smith, of Bethlehem, who has been investigating the case, said the idea is to bring the community together to learn more about the search efforts. He said members of the Maura Murray Podcast will attend.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst student left campus on the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2004. She was last seen along route 112 in North Haverhill.