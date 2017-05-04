Replica Of Vietnam Memorial Wall Visits UNH

A mobile, half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is currently on display at UNH.

The wall was escorted to campus this week by state and local police along with several Vietnam veteran motorcycle groups.

It’s currently parked on a campus lawn, visible from Main Street in Durham.

The wall has toured the country since 1984 to bring the memorial to people who may not be able to travel to Washington, D.C.

The tour is coordinated by a veterans group.

The wall will be on display at UNH until 8 am on Monday.