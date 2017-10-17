Report Claims New England Electricity Consumers Overpaid By Billions

Credit Michael Kappel via Flickr CC

New England electricity consumers paid billions of dollars more than necessary over a three-year period, according to a national environmental group. But some observers are skeptical, while one utility named in the report is calling it an outright fabrication.

The Environmental Defense Fund report's findings stem from the complicated dynamics of gas and electricity markets.

It says that on hundreds of occasions, gas distributors Avangrid and Eversource reserved a certain amount of natural gas pipeline capacity and then at the very end of the day, decided not to use it. The lead author, Vanderbilt University economist Matthew Zaragoza-Watkins, says that "artificially" constricted supplies on cold days when natural gas was in high demand, particularly during the polar vortex four winters ago.

"They had reserved it like a table at a restaurant and then that table sat empty all day long and then at the last minute they said actually we never needed that table anyway," he says.

So why does that matter? Well, it can make gas more scarce, which drives up its price. That raises the price of electricity fueled by natural gas, in turn making non-gas fired electricity - from coal, oil, or renewables - more competitive in the marketplace.

So when Avangrid and Eversource withheld gas capacity, non-gas units throughout New England benefited, according to Zaragoza-Watkins.

"When it's more expensive for gas powered power plants to run, everybody earns higher revenues," says Zaragoza-Wiatkins. "And what that resulted in over the three-year span of our data was about a twenty percent higher price on average for electricity and about a 3.6 billion dollar transfer from electricity customers, to electricity generators."

Tricia Modifica, a spokeswoman for Boston-based Eversource, calls the report "a fabrication." She says the analysts don't understand gas and electricity markets.

"The pipeline capacity we reserve is done so to meet the needs of our customers and no other purpose," she says. "We do not engage in any behavior to artificially constrain capacity. Our focus and actions are driven by our responsibility to ensure our customers have enough gas because we can't run the risk that they are left out in the cold."

A spokesman for Avangrid also says that company is following all rules and regulations.

The report's authors and its sponsor defend the analysis. Environmental Defense Fund spokesman Jon Coifman says it raises important questions about whether New England's gas supply issues are or were as dire as they've been painted by would-be pipeline developers - including Eversource - who were pushing regulators to make electricity consumers pay for new gas pipelines.

"Nobody is arguing that New England doesn't have tight capacity right now," Coifman says. "The question is 'how tight is that capacity and what's the best way to most quickly meet it at the lowest cost?'"

Several industry observers say they are perplexed by the report. Tony Buxton is a lobbyist for paper mills and other large industrial energy users in Maine, and he has worked to add gas pipeline infrastructure serving this region, including the now-shelved Kinder-Morgan project. Buxton says the report's accuracy needs to be established. But he says it raises legitimate questions about the transparency and effectiveness of gas and electricity market operations.

"If it is correct that otherwise lawful behavior in New England has increased the cost of gas to consumers and thereby the price of electricity, then we need to be certain that's the case, and to fight hard to fix it," Buxton says.

Some state-level officials are already calling for new regulatory scrutiny. Representatives of the regional grid operator, ISO-New England, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission declined comment. The report's authors, meanwhile, say they soon will submit it to a scientific journal for peer-review.

Related Content

Trump Administration Could Allow Commercial Fishing In Marine National Monument

By Fred Bever Sep 19, 2017

A leaked memo from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shows he wants to go roll back some protections for national monuments designated by former President Barack Obama. That includes the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument — the first marine monument established in the Atlantic.

Hundreds Of Asylum-Seekers Continue To Stream Into Quebec

By Aug 16, 2017

The number of asylum-seekers fleeing the U.S. into Canada is surging this summer, with nearly 800 people illegally walking into Quebec in June alone.

Bishop Urges Clergy Against Civil Disobedience On Behalf Of Unauthorized Immigrants

By Apr 10, 2017
Diocese of Manchester, NH

  The head of the Catholic Diocese of Manchester, NH has instructed clergy not to house unauthorized immigrants facing possible deportation.

According to Tom Bebbington, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Manchester, the Bishop had received questions from priests about how to respond to news of increased deportation enforcement. On Friday, the Bishop sent a letter to local church leaders urging them not house unauthorized immigrants in their churches.

Mimicking Mother Nature, UVM Scientists 'Nudge' Forests Toward Old Growth Conditions

By Apr 28, 2017

In the northeast U.S., there is less than 1 percent of old growth forest left. A new University of Vermont study finds that harvesting trees in a way that mimics old growth forests not only restores critical habitat, but also stores a surprising amount of carbon.

No More "Addicts?" How One N.H. City Wants To Overhaul Your Addiction Vocabulary

By Apr 7, 2017
Nashua Department of Public Health and Community Services

Nashua’s Health Department wants you to stop using the word “addict.”

“We need to talk about substance use disorder like the disease that it is,” health educator Aly McKnight told a captive audience of thirty or so in the basement of Nashua Public Library last month.  She pointed to a list of “stigmatizing” words projected onto a screen. “Alcoholic,” “junkie,” even “addiction” should be avoided, it said. 

In $258 Million Deal, Eversource Announces It Will Sell Its Power Plants

By Oct 13, 2017

Eversource announced it will sell its electricity generating stations in New Hampshire for nearly $260 million.

 

This comes after a 20-year process and 2015 agreement to deregulate the state's energy industry.

 

As NHPR's Sam Evans-Browns reports, Eversource's dams, hydro-facilities and fossil fuel plants will be owned by private companies - which will then sell the energy on the open market.

 

What's Happening With The Northern Pass Project?

By The Exchange Sep 13, 2017
NorthernPass.us

The decision on the hydro-electric transmission project, which would bring power from Canada to New England, has been postponed yet again. We review the goals of this $1.6 billion proposal and examine how the debate around it has changed since it was first presented in 2010.


Proposed Seacoast Transmission Line Faces Uncertain Timeline

By Aug 21, 2017

The future of a proposed utility project on the Seacoast is facing new uncertainty.

The Site Evaluation Committee on Monday said all scheduled hearings on an Eversource plan to build a transmission line across the Seacoast will be postponed indefinitely. The SEC says the process can't go on without a final report from the Department of Environmental Services on the potential impacts of the project.

N.H. Soup Kitchen Plans Solar Power Project

By Oct 16, 2017
File photo

A soup kitchen and shelter in New Hampshire will soon be one of the first in the Northeast to be powered by solar energy.

Watchdog Group Allowed to Weigh In on Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Review

By Oct 10, 2017
Jim Richmond

Federal regulators will allow the non-profit nuclear watchdog group C-10 to weigh in on a regulatory review of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.

C-10 has raised concerns about how the plant's owner, NextEra Energy, is addressing concrete degradation caused by a chemical reaction.

Seabrook is the only nuclear power plant in the country known to be affected by this chemical reaction.

NextEra Energy has 25 days to appeal the decision.