Report Says Manchester Making Progress in Combating the Opioid Crisis

By 34 minutes ago
  • Manchester's Public Health Director Tim Soucy last year picked up nearly a dozen needles while walking around the city.
    Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Manchester’s public health director says based on last year’s numbers, the city’s drug problem is still serious but efforts to address it are working.

According to a 24-page report released this week, Manchester seems to have made a dent in the opioid crisis. Nearly 4,000 grams of drugs were seized in the city, thousands of people accessed treatment and 63 more residential beds were added.

The city’s public health director Tim Soucy says this shows Manchester is heading in the right direction.

“A lot has gone on in Manchester – a lot of people are working together both within and outside the city. We all recognize that this has reached crisis proportions and everyone has sort of have come out of their silos and said what can we do to pitch in and make it better,” Soucy said.

But Soucy stresses more needs to be done such as providing more supportive and sober housing, additional treatment for youth and building extra space for some of the already existing treatment facilities.

Last year the Queen City saw nearly 800 drug overdoses and 90 fatalities. 

Full Report: Manchester's Response to the Opioid Crisis 2016

Dangerous Ends
drug abuse
Opioids

Related Content

News Series: Hope on the Front Lines

By & Jun 5, 2016

Hope on the Front Lines was a week-long series focusing on the people and organizations working to make a difference on the front lines of New Hampshire's opioid crisis. Produced by NHPR's Morning Edition team, host Rick Ganley and producer Michael Brindley traveled the state to meet people on the ground level of a growing epidemic, doing what they can to help in their communities.  

Advocates: Fully Funding N.H.'s 'Alcohol Fund' Is Just Common Sense

By 22 hours ago
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

New Hampshire’s alcohol fund, which takes a small portion of state liquor sale revenues and puts it towards substance abuse prevention and treatment, has only been fully funded once since it was created in 2000. 

But one Keene lawmaker wants to change that.

In Laconia, Fighting the Drug Epidemic is an All Hands on Deck Effort

By Jul 12, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Most communities across New Hampshire have been touched by the opioid crisis that’s taken the lives of more than 400 Granite Staters last year, a majority from heroin and fentanyl.

But one place in the Lakes Region stands out not for its significantly high overdose numbers but rather how its community is responding.

A Success in Manchester, Safe Station Drug Program Faces Bigger Hurdles Elsewhere

By Jan 26, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Since last May, the Manchester Fire Department's Safe Station program has helped more than 1,000 people take the first step toward recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.

But while the first-of-its-kind program is being hailed as a lifesaver in the state's largest city, bringing Safe Station to other parts of the state may prove difficult: it requires treatment centers and other resources that most New Hampshire communities simply don’t have.    