Restrictings Coming On New England Lobster Fishing

By 45 minutes ago

Lobster traps on coastal Maine
Credit Jeff, via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/CDhLd

New restrictions are coming to southern New England's lobster fishery in an attempt to save the area's population of the crustaceans.

The population of lobsters off of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts has declined as waters have warmed.

An arm of the interstate Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted on Tuesday to pursue new management measures to try to slow the lobster decline. Management tools will include changes to legal harvesting size, reductions to the number of traps and seasonal closures to fishing areas.

Crafting the specifics of the measures will take months. A final vote is expected in August.

The U.S. lobster fishery is mostly based in Maine, where lobster catch has reached record highs in recent years. But, catch in the southern states has plummeted in that time.

Tags: 
Lobstering

Related Content

N.H. Man Pleads Guilty To Receiving Stolen Lobster Traps

By Mar 11, 2014
Excelglen via Flickr CC

A Bedford, N.H., man charged with possessing 49 stolen lobster traps, including some owned by a fisherman who died last summer, has pleaded guilty to several crimes and more than 100 violations.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says Kyle Basoukas pleaded guilty Monday to receiving stolen property and disturbing lobster gear, as well as 133 violations regarding his own equipment. He was given a suspended sentence of 90 days, fined more than $11,000 and had his lobster license revoked for five years.