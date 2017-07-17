Review: New Hampshire's Made Progress In Mental Health Care

The reviewer overseeing reforms outlined in a lawsuit settlement over mental health care says New Hampshire has made significant advances toward compliance.

Court-appointed monitor Stephen Day cites "the very positive results" in the number of people being treated in the community rather than in hospital emergency departments that have been made possible by mobile crisis teams in Concord and Manchester. Mobile crisis services have helped more people access crisis services, delivered more crisis services, and led to "substantial growth" in people accessing crisis apartments.

The report also acknowledges the significant mental health investments in New Hampshire's 2018-19 biennial budget that are designed to meet the very same goals of the Community Mental Health Agreement.

New Hampshire reached a 2013 settlement with the federal government over inadequate community mental health services.

