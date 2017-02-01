Review Panel Recommends Changes After Former N.H. Hospital Patient's Suicide

By 1 hour ago

Credit Thomas Fearon

  A team that reviewed the discharge of a New Hampshire Hospital patient who committed suicide hours later has made nine recommendations, some of which are already being implemented.

The team was led by a Vermont psychiatrist and included members of New Hampshire's legal and law enforcement committee. Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the state has begun taking several steps based on the team's recommendations including strengthening communication and collaboration between the hospital and community mental health centers, improving suicide risk training for nursing staff and requiring additional review of discharge plans when patients, guardians or staff raise concerns.

The team also recommended reassigning staff to provide continuity of care across multiple admissions and reviewing whether mental health centers should have a greater role in the treatment and discharge planning process.

Tags: 
new hampshire hospital

Related Content

Patients Waiting in Emergency Rooms for State To Fix Mental Health System

By Jan 9, 2017
Jack Rodolico

Starting October 30, Andrew Dixon spent 13 days in the emergency room at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. And as his father, John Dixon, describes that time, you might think Andrew had committed a crime. 

State Could Be Back in Court Due to Slow Progress on Mental Health

By Jan 8, 2017
NHPR

The state of New Hampshire could find itself back in court this year if it doesn’t comply with a class-action settlement aimed at rebuilding the state’s damaged mental health system. 

DHHS: Data Breach Compromises Up to 15,000 Client Records

By Dec 27, 2016
Thomas Fearon

 

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says personal information for as many as 15,000 clients has been breached.

 

Names, addresses, social security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers were stolen, with some information posted on social media sites.

 

The agency says a patient at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Concord accessed the information in October, 2015 through a computer in the facility’s library.

 

State Asks Dartmouth-Hitchcock If Layoffs Will Impact N.H. Hospital

By Oct 19, 2016
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

The state's top health official wants to know if layoffs at Dartmouth-Hitchcock will affect care at the state psychiatric hospital.

In a letter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO Dr. James Weinstein, Health Commissioner Jeff Meyers asks if psychiatric staff will be among the 84 layoffs from across the healthcare system. The letter comes as Dartmouth-Hitchcock's relationship with the state is under a lot of scrutiny. 

Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Layoff Announcement Stirs Mistrust With State Officials

By Sep 13, 2016

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is responding to a firestorm of criticism over its announcement to lay off between 270 and 460 employees by the end of this year.

The hospital broke the news just two days after accepting a $35.5 million contract from the state. Some say Dartmouth-Hitchcock should have disclosed the layoffs before accepting the contract. 