Review Panel Recommends Changes After Former N.H. Hospital Patient's Suicide

A team that reviewed the discharge of a New Hampshire Hospital patient who committed suicide hours later has made nine recommendations, some of which are already being implemented.

The team was led by a Vermont psychiatrist and included members of New Hampshire's legal and law enforcement committee. Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the state has begun taking several steps based on the team's recommendations including strengthening communication and collaboration between the hospital and community mental health centers, improving suicide risk training for nursing staff and requiring additional review of discharge plans when patients, guardians or staff raise concerns.

The team also recommended reassigning staff to provide continuity of care across multiple admissions and reviewing whether mental health centers should have a greater role in the treatment and discharge planning process.