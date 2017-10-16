Revisiting Vietnam: Combat, Controversy, & Lessons Learned

For many Americans, the Vietnam War is a remote chapter in this country’s history, eclipsed by more recent conflicts, including the war in Afghanistan, now the longest conflict in American history. But the recent ten-part documentary by filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novak stirred up a national discussion about Vietnam. We speak with four veterans of the war about the documentary, and their own experiences.

GUESTS:

Mike Heaney

Heaney served in Vietnam in 1966 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 1st Cavalry Division, where he fought in the central highlands of Vietnam.

Heaney appears in the Burns/Novak documentary, discussing the ambush that almost killed his platoon, and led to Operation Crazy Horse, a 20-hour battle on May 16-17, 1966. Read more about this battle at the website for the 1st Cavalry Division. He also discusses the shooting of student protesters at Kent State.

Back in the United States, Heaney practiced law for 25 years before getting a PhD in history and teaching at the college level. He returned to Vietnam in 2008. Read about this experience here.

John Donovan

Donovan served as a lieutenant and patrol officer for the Navy in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He ran a boat patrol in the Mekong Delta, a vast maze of rivers, swamps, and islands in southern Vietnam. During his service, he participated in 250 combat patrols and more than 50 firefights.

Donovan also worked with humanitarian organizations from the United States in Vietnam and now runs a nonprofit that builds homes there. His organization recently built ten houses in Tien Giang Province, in the Mekong Delta.

He has worked as an organizational development consultant for more than 30 years. Donovan has also worked with veterans after 9/11, helping them transition to civilian life.

John Johnson

Johnson served in Vietnam with the Naval Construction Battalion (the Seabees) from 1967-1968. The Seabees help build structures used in warfare -- fixing and constructing roads, building airstrips, and keeping vehicles running.

Johnson was a student at the N.H. Technical Institute in Manchester before he enlisted. He was in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, several miles from combat. After returning home from the war, he worked for many years in the auto parts and equipment industry.

Jack Mallory

Mallory was a Captain in Vietnam in the Army's 11th Armored Cavalry from 1969-1970, where he worked in the Office of Civil Affairs. He says his job there was "to write propaganda."

After returning to the U.S., Mallory joined Vietnam Veterans Against The War. You can read more about the VVAW here.

Mallory is a retired university professor and former high school history teacher; he volunteers at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

