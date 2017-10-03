Rising Stars Awards: Young Professionals Recognized for Success in New Hampshire

Scott Crowder made sure to give a shout-out to his parents for instilling in him, as he puts it, “the inability to work for somebody else.”

They were fitting remarks for someone honored as the 2017 Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Crowder, co-founder of Boxscore and director of EKAL Activity Center in Meredith, was one of several young professionals recognized at the Rising Stars Awards on Monday night.

The awards are an initiative of Stay Work Play NH, in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio.

Other 2017 award winners:

Civic Leader of the Year: George Hansel of Keene, Filtrine Manufacturing Co.

Young Professional of the Year: Russell Talbot of Littleton, North Country Climbing Center.

College Student of the Year: Jack Hamilton of Bedford, UNH.

Coolest Companies for Young Professionals: Scribe Software of Manchester, with judges also recognizing FoodState of Londonderry and Merchants Fleet Management of Hooksett.

‘Shire Story of the Year Video: Joseph Lattner of Concord.

Leadership Development Program of the Year: Leadership Mount Washington Valley, an initiative of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Peter Biello, host of All Things Considered on NHPR, served as the evening’s host.

Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, says younger workers are playing a bigger role in reinvigorating every region of the state.

Katie Merrow, vice president of Community Impact at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, a long-time supporter of Stay Work Play, urged the audience at the Fieldhouse Sports in Bow to “lean in” and take time to build and tend their communities.

“You all have the opportunity to shape what New Hampshire will be," she says. "And, indeed, you have an obligation to do that.”