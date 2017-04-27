Rochester Fair Staffers Offer To Give Up Salaries To Help Save 150-Year-Old Event

Employees of a nearly 150-year-old fair in New Hampshire have voted to give up their salaries to keep the fair going, but it's unclear if it will be enough.

The Rochester Fair has run continuously in the fall since 1874, but low attendance and mounting costs have jeopardized its future.

Mark Perry, the fair's general manager, tells WMUR-TV that the whole staff voted to give up their salaries for a year to help cut costs.

The Rochester Fair has a $400,000 mortgage that was started years ago when the fair tried to keep harness racing alive. The races ended in 2007, but the fair still had to maintain its 58 acres of land and exhibits.