In The Room Where It Happens: A 360-Degree Look Inside Sununu's Inauguration Reception

Over the new few months, NHPR's going to be bringing you a new way to experience stories from the Granite State from a whole new angle — literally. With 360-degree videos like this one, we're hoping you'll be able to even more closely explore the places, and meet the people, we're reporting on.

To start, we bring you a look inside an event you probably heard a lot about but (unless you happened to be there) wouldn't have been able to see up close.

Gov. Chris Sununu was sworn in, with all the requisite pomp and circumstance, on Jan. 7. Afterward, he and his wife, Valerie, stood for hours in the Governor's Reception Room on the second floor of the State House in Concord.

It's tradition in New Hampshire for the new governor to greet his public, and Sununu's receiving line stretched out the door. Take a look for yourself in the video below.

As you explore, you'll hear from guests Maggie O'Neil, Mark Wiatrowski, and Representative John Plumer. To look around the Reception Room, simply click and drag your mouse on the video itself. You can also watch on your smart phone, which will shift perspective as you move it, like looking through a 360-degree window.