Rural Educators Meeting at Plymouth State to Discuss Problems, Share Solutions

Credit James Sarmiento / Flickr

Educators will meet at Plymouth State University this week to take part in a summit on rural schools.

The Rural Educational Leaders Network brings teachers and administrators together to collaborate on issues they face, such as funding, varied class offerings, and population decline.

David Backler is the superintendent of SAU 20 in Gorham. He says this summit is also a chance to bring ideas and practices back to his schools.

"You want to be able to position yourself in a way you can showcase all the things you can provide."

Principals from SAU 20 will also attend, and Backler says they'll work together on trauma sensitive classrooms and ways to incorporate competencies into education. 

Over the course of the next two days, educators and administrators will share best practices, meet with local politicians, and hear from national leaders in rural education.

