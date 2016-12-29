Salem P.D. Reports Spike in Year-End Overdose Deaths

Police in southern New Hampshire are reporting an increase in overdose deaths since Christmas Eve.

The Salem Police Department says it has responded to five overdoses since Dec. 24, a higher number than normal. Two of the overdoses were fatal. The victims, found in two separate incidents, were a 24-year-old female and a 31-year-old male. The police have not released their names.

The police say they are unsure of the exact cause of the spike in overdoses, but think it may be from a "tainted" batch of heroin or fentanyl, a drug that is far more powerful and deadly than heroin.

New Hampshire is in the midst of a drug addiction crisis, with overdose deaths nearing 500 as 2016 comes to a close.