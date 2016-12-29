Salem P.D. Reports Spike in Year-End Overdose Deaths

Credit Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Police in southern New Hampshire are reporting an increase in overdose deaths since Christmas Eve.

The Salem Police Department says it has responded to five overdoses since Dec. 24, a higher number than normal. Two of the overdoses were fatal. The victims, found in two separate incidents, were a 24-year-old female and a 31-year-old male. The police have not released their names.

The police say they are unsure of the exact cause of the spike in overdoses, but think it may be from a "tainted" batch of heroin or fentanyl, a drug that is far more powerful and deadly than heroin.

New Hampshire is in the midst of a drug addiction crisis, with overdose deaths nearing 500 as 2016 comes to a close.

opioids
fentanyl

Help NHPR Report on Opioid Abuse, Treatment and Recovery

By Dec 23, 2016
Casey McDermott, NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio has spent two years exploring the opioid crisis, examining everything from how it began to how state officials and the treatment community have responded. In that time, nearly 1,000 Granite Staters have died from drug overdoses — and many, many more have struggled with addiction.

We want to continue our reporting on this important issue in the year ahead, and we need your help. We want to hear how heroin and opioid use has affected your life, whether you've personally experienced addiction or whether you've dealt with the issue secondhand — as a friend, family member, treatment provider or otherwise.

Our hope is that by listening to people who've been touched by the epidemic, we'll better understand the disease of addiction and its impact on our community. 

Bill Proposes Involuntary Psychiatric Commitment for Severe Addiction

By Dec 22, 2016

A bill in the New Hampshire legislature could make it legal to hospitalize someone against their will because of a drug addiction. The bill would amend the state law that allows authorities to involuntarily commit people suffering from a serious mental illness who pose a threat to themselves.

Republic Senator Jeb Bradley says he proposed the bill after he spoke with the family of someone who died of an overdose.

Fentanyl, Not Heroin, Responsible for Majority of N.H. Drug Overdoses This Year

By Dec 13, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

  At least 369 people have fatally overdosed in New Hampshire this year, according to an update released Tuesday by the state medical examiner.

But the state says another 78 cases are still under review, so the actual number could be even higher. 

Federal Money to Combat Opioid Epidemic Likely to Come New Hampshire's Way

By Dec 7, 2016
FILE

Federal legislation aimed at helping states struggling with the opioid epidemic is headed to President Obama’s desk. That’s after the U.S. Senate Wednesday passed the proposal 94 to 5.

As N.H. Drug Deaths Climb, Fentanyl (Not Heroin) Plays A Role in Most Overdoses

By Oct 10, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

 Fentanyl continues to be the main culprit behind deadly overdoses in New Hampshire: It’s been linked to 70 percent of drug deaths so far this year, according to the latest data from the state medical examiner.

Portsmouth Woman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl to Overdose Victim

By Apr 27, 2016

A 26-year-old Portsmouth woman was sentenced to serve between eight and 20 years in prison for selling the fatal dose of drugs that caused a Maine man to overdose in 2015.

NH1.com reports Amanda Burgess was sentenced Tuesday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to charges of supplying fentanyl with death resulting.

Prosecutors say Burgess sold a $40 dose of the synthetic opiate to 27-year-old Joseph Cahill, who was found dead on June 15, 2015. Burgess, a known heroin dealer, fled New Hampshire after the York, Maine man died.