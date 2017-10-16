Scam Targets N.H. Residents With Fake DMV Emails

New Hampshire authorities are warning residents about a scam involving demands for payment for traffic violations.

Authorities say a fake email that appears to come from the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles notifies recipients that they have been cited for traffic violations, demands payment of fines within 72 hours and includes links to pay online.

The state does not notify drivers of violations through email, however, nor does it use email to request payment. The attorney general's office and DMV officials say anyone who gets the email should not click on any of the links because they could infect computers and devices with malware.

The emails come from a scam address: "violations at citygovernment.co.gov"

