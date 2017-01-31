School Choice in the Granite State

Related Program: 
At the local and national level, the movement to give families more options outside of their local district gains traction. In New Hampshire, several proposed bills would provide more funds and greater access to charter schools and other forms of education. But some worry these efforts will harm public school districts and rural counties.  

GUESTS:

  • Kate Baker - Executive Director of the New Hampshire Children's Scholarship Fund.
  • Carl Ladd - Executive Director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association.
  • Mel Myler - Democratic Representative from Merrimack, and minority leader of the House Education Committee.

