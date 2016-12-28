The Season's First Major Snowstorm Will Continue Through Friday Morning

Increasing snowfall rates are expected across parts of New England into this evening, with snowfall rates upwards of 1-1.5 inches per hour possible across the region.

Later this evening, a more intense snowfall band may produce rates upwards of two inches per hour across portions of southern/central New Hampshire, and western and southern Maine.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Friday.

Heavy snow could add up to more than a foot of accumulation in some parts of New Hampshire. The snow is expected to taper off into Friday, and may turn to mostly rain at the Seacoast, but meteorologists are still tracking the storm.