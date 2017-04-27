Senate OKs Bill to Continue Investigation into Seacoast Cancer Cluster

The state senate has signed off on a plan to create a commission to investigate a string of rare pediatric cancer cases on the Seacoast.

In early 2016, state officials discovered a so-called cancer cluster in a five-town area of the Seacoast. Two rare forms of pediatric cancer had been diagnosed in that area at significantly higher rates than normal.

The bill passed by the Senate Thursday would create a commission to continue investigating whether environmental factors are to blame.

It would replace a similar task force created by former Governor Maggie Hassan which expired with her term.

Senator Martha Full Clark is a Democrat from Portsmouth.

“The creation of this commission will ensure that the very good work of the task force which was established 18 months ago by the governor will continue.”

The commission would include elected officials, scientists, and local residents.

The bill passed with bipartisan support. It now heads to Governor Chris Sununu, who is expected to sign it.

Tags: 
rye cancer cluster

