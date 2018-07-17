Severe Weather, Flash Flood Watch in Southern N.H.

A flash flood watch was issued for southern New Hampshire, with heavy rain in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstrom warning for Merrimack County.

The National Weather Service says there's a flash flood watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon through the evening for the area of York, Maine, and in much of southeastern New Hampshire.

A thunderstorm was moving near Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning with 60 mph winds and hail.

Scattered storms are forecast for the region for much of the day.