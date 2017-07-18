Sexual Assault In New England's Private Boarding Schools

New Hampshire's Attorney General Gordon MacDonald recently announced a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations at St. Paul's School, in Concord, following coverage by the Boston Globe's Spotlight Team that addressed sexual assault issues at many New England schools. We'll talk about recent local stories about private schools like St. Paul's, and the broader culture in elite boarding schools that may contribute to this issue.
GUESTS:
- Alyssa Dandrea - Crime and courts reporter for the Concord Monitor.
- Jonathan Saltzman - Reporter for the Boston Globe's Spotlight team.