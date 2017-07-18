Related Program: 
The Exchange

Sexual Assault In New England's Private Boarding Schools

By The Exchange
  • Eddie Cheuk

New Hampshire's Attorney General Gordon MacDonald recently announced a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations at St. Paul's School, in Concord, following coverage by the Boston Globe's Spotlight Team that addressed sexual assault issues at many New England schools. We'll talk about recent local stories about private schools like St. Paul's, and the broader culture in elite boarding schools that may contribute to this issue. 

GUESTS:

  • Alyssa Dandrea - Crime and courts reporter for the Concord Monitor. 
  • Jonathan Saltzman - Reporter for the Boston Globe's Spotlight team. 
Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into St. Paul's Prep School

By Jul 14, 2017
Eddie Cheuk

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has initiated a criminal investigation into St. Paul's School, the prestigious Concord prep school at the center of the high-profile sexual assault trial of a former student in 2015, and a recent report detailing a decades-long history of sexual abuse by members of the school's faculty.

As Students Return To St. Paul's, Specter Of Trial And School Culture Questions Linger

By Sep 21, 2015
Courtesy of St. Paul's School's Website

At St. Paul's School, dorms are full again and on afternoons you can see students walking across the Concord campus dressed for practice as they gear up for the fall athletic season. It looks like a typical start to a new school year, but the first weeks of classes come not quite a month after high profile trial put St Paul's School front and center in the national media.