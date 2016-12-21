Shaheen Co-Authors Request For Information On Animal Testing

By 17 hours ago

Credit Jason Snyder via Wikimedia Commons

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is seeking more transparency on federal animal research spending.

Shaheen is the co-author of a letter to the Government Accountability Office requesting an investigation into public reporting of animal testing. She's joined by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats.

The nonprofit White Coat Waste Project is behind the push for more transparency of the use of dogs in government experiments. A November report by the group says at least 1,100 dogs were used in government testing last year. The report says agencies including the Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health use dogs in laboratory research.

The senators say it's difficult to find "basic and accurate public information" on the cost, purpose and outcome of federal animal research.

Tags: 
Jeanne Shaheen
Animals

Related Content

Shaheen on Russian Hacking Probe, Rex Tillerson, and Trump's Business Interests

By & Dec 14, 2016
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

There’s growing bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for investigations into whether Russia tried to influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The Republican chair of the Senate foreign relations committee announced plans this week to hold hearings looking into the alleged hacking.  

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is a member of the foreign relations and armed services committees, and she joined NHPR's Morning Edition to talk about where she hopes the investigation goes.

Shaheen: Trump EPA Pick Signals 'Capitulation' to Polluters

By Dec 9, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

 

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the appointment of President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency would "signal a capitulation to polluters."

Trump, a Republican, plans to nominate Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to the post. Pruitt has been a vocal denier of the science showing that the planet is warming and that man-made carbon emissions are to blame.

Sen. Shaheen: Concern About Trump's Positions on Climate Change, Immigration

By Nov 18, 2016
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to become president, United States Senators are thinking about how or whether they’ll be working with the President. New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen will be among the minority Democrats in the Senate, and she joins All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about her plans as a U.S. Senator.

Shaheen Tapped to Help Plan America's 250th Birthday

By Nov 15, 2016
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen has been chosen to help plan the country’s 250th birthday.

Shaheen was appointed by Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. The bipartisan commission, formally known as the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, is made up of eight members of Congress, 16 private citizens and eight federal officials.

Shaheen said in a statement that she’s honored to represent New Hampshire as the state “has a deep-seated history in American democracy.”

Meetings will take place at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The celebration is scheduled for July 2026.