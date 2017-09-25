Shaheen, Hassan to Hold News Conference on Health Care Bill

By 15 minutes ago

Credit Todd Bookman / NHPR

Democratic New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are holding a news conference to highlight what they call the "devastating impact" that the latest GOP health care bill would have on state residents.

The senators say there are provisions that would make health insurance unaffordable for millions. They want Republicans to instead restart bipartisan negotiations on health care.

They're holding a news conference at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Monday morning.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both been pushing hard for the bill in recent days, but its future looks uncertain, with Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky declaring their opposition to the bill, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine saying it was "very difficult" to support.

Jeanne Shaheen
Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump
Health Care

