Shaheen, Hassan Push Back on Ryan Plan to Defund Planned Parenthood

New Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. Senators are pushing back on a proposal to defund Planned Parenthood.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that cutting off federal funds to the nation's largest abortion provider would be included as part of a reconciliation bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

At a press conference later that day, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined other Senate Democrats in criticizing Ryan's plan.

Hassan called the proposal an outrage.

"There was no mandate in this election to take away health care from 51 percent of the population. Women in my state depend on Planned Parenthood for all the health care services that you've just heard described. Preventive care, cancer screenings."

Planned Parenthood says roughly 40 percent of its funding would be at risk under Ryan's proposal.