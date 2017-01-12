Shaheen Questions Mattis On Trump's NATO Comments

By 12 minutes ago

U.S Senator Jeanne Shaheen questioned Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary about NATO during confirmation hearings today.

As a candidate, President–Elect Trump questioned the utility of NATO, but in picking General James Mattis to lead the military, Trump selected a former NATO commander.

Shaheen asked Mattis about Trump’s NATO comments and about a a slated boost in U.S. funding for NATO under an initiative known as ERI.

“Will you support the ERI continuing as secretary of defense?

“Senator, I do support ERI. NATO, from my perspective, having served once as a NATO Supreme Allied Commander, is the most successful military alliance in modern history, probably ever.”

Mattis skipped a direct answer when asked if he was concerned by Trumps statements on NATO but said in his discussion with Trump the president-elect has shown himself to be open. 

Tags: 
Jeanne Shaheen
James Mattis
Donald Trump

Related Content

Shaheen, Concerned Over Russia, Remains Undecided on Sec. of State Nominee

By Jan 6, 2017

Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she is still undecided over a confirmation vote for Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State.

Shaheen, a second-term Democrat, met earlier this week with the former ExxonMobil CEO, calling her conversation with Tillerson broad. Speaking in Rochester Friday, the Democrat again raised concerns about Tillerson’s business dealings with Russia.

New Hampshire's Electoral College Members Call For Intelligence Briefing on Russia

By Dec 12, 2016
Jonathan Taylor via Flickr CC

New Hampshire’s members of the Electoral College are requesting an intelligence briefing on Russia’s alleged involvement in the U.S. presidential election.

In a letter to James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, the electors say they should be provided more details on the scope of investigations into Russian government interference in support of Donald Trump before their scheduled vote on December 19th.  