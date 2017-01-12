Shaheen Questions Mattis On Trump's NATO Comments

U.S Senator Jeanne Shaheen questioned Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary about NATO during confirmation hearings today.

As a candidate, President–Elect Trump questioned the utility of NATO, but in picking General James Mattis to lead the military, Trump selected a former NATO commander.

Shaheen asked Mattis about Trump’s NATO comments and about a a slated boost in U.S. funding for NATO under an initiative known as ERI.

“Will you support the ERI continuing as secretary of defense?

“Senator, I do support ERI. NATO, from my perspective, having served once as a NATO Supreme Allied Commander, is the most successful military alliance in modern history, probably ever.”

Mattis skipped a direct answer when asked if he was concerned by Trumps statements on NATO but said in his discussion with Trump the president-elect has shown himself to be open.