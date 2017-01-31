Shaheen to Vote Against Sessions for Attorney General

Jeanne Shaheen
  New Hampshire Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she plans to vote against Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.

Shaheen explained her decision on NHPR’s Morning Edition.

"I think his involvement in crafting - that has been reported - in crafting these executive orders raise serious questions about what he would do as attorney general," she said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on the Alabama Senator’s confirmation Tuesday. If approved, the full Senate could hold a vote by the end of the week.

Shaheen has been highly critical of President Donald Trump executive order on immigration and refugees, calling it "un-American and grossly inhumane."

Trump’s order bans travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and restricts new refugees for 120 days.

The full transcript of Shaheen's interview will be posted later Tuesday. 

