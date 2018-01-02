Should Home Distilling Be Legal In N.H.? Lawmakers To Vote Wednesday

By 7 hours ago
  • Distilling gin on a stovetop
    Distilling gin on a stovetop
    Wikimedia commons

New Hampshire House lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would legalize home liquor distilling.

Booze enthusiasts are currently allowed to make up to 200 gallons of beer and wine at home - depending on the size of their household.

But distilling liquor at home is against state law.

That doesn’t make sense to Representative Scott Wallace of Danville.

"The natural progression of the hobby is you make some wine, if you’d like to turn that into brandy, that’s not currently lawful. So this bill would allow for that."

Wallace says it could also help entrepreneurs who want to try their hand at distilling on a large scale - but are overwhelmed by the high cost of licensing a full blown business.

The bill is part of a trend across the country pushed by hobbyists who are trying to change both state and federal laws to allow for small batch, artisan distilling.

