Skipped Civics Class? Send Us Your Questions!

Just because you saw The West Wing a decade ago, doesn't mean you actually understand the mechanics of the American government. Don't feel bad, it's been years since most of us had to study any of this stuff, and there are lots of well-informed people out there who – when pressed – might not remember how the Electoral College works, or what it takes to pass a constitutional amendment.

That’s why we've created the podcast mini-series Civics 101, a straightforward guide to understanding our complicated democracy. Every week we'll answer one question, like: "What power does the Chief of Staff have?" "How do vetoes work?" or "What is gerrymandering". You might know some of this stuff - but could you explain it at a dinner party?

We'll answer a new question every week for the first 100 days of the new administration. And we want to know, what questions do you have about our government and the people who run it? Submit your questions in the form below, then find your seat - civics class is in session!

_