Smuttynose Brewing Company Up for Auction This Friday

Smuttynose Brewing Company will be sold at auction tomorrow afternoon in Hampton.

The iconic New Hampshire craft brewer announced in January that it could no longer pay its bills and needed new ownership to survive.

The auction to find out who that new owner will be is scheduled for 2pm on Friday.

It's open to the public, but only registered bidders, who were required to make a quarter-million dollar deposit, are allowed to participate in the process.

The buyer will take control of the company’s state of the art brewing facility in Hampton as well as the Smuttynose brand itself.

Some of Smuttynose’s roughly 70 employees are expected to be on hand for the auction. Whether their jobs continue will be up to the winning bidder.