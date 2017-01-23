State Budget Writers Seek Clarity On Child Protection Reforms

House finance chairman Neal Kurk was direct when he got the change to question the consultant advising the state on its department of youth and family services, or DCYF

"We are here because two children died. So my question is, if we implement this program will you be able to suggest to us that no children die?"

Jerry Milner of The Center for the Support of Families, the Maryland firm that reviewed 232 cases at DCYF, told Kurk absolute promises aren't feasible.

"I cannot guarantee you, I cannot say that you can expect never to have another child death.'

But Milner did add that if the state can better identify risk and act quickly in cases of likely abuse fewer children will be harmed.

And that's a goal Governor Sununu and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle share. The Center for the Support of Families report found DCYF needed more staff and better training. How much lawmakers choose to spent on that will be a key question as they craft the state's next two-year budget.