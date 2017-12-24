State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting in Canaan

Police say the shooting occurred in Canaan at the junction of Route 4 and Switch Road
Authorities say a New Hampshire State Trooper was involved in a shooting in which a man was fatally wounded.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a field at the junction of Route 4 and Switch Road in Canaan.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is notified. The trooper, whose name also was not disclosed, has been placed on administrative leave. The trooper is expected to be interviewed early next week, according to State Police protocol.

An autopsy is to be performed on Sunday to determine the exact cause and manner of the man's death.