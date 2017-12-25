Storm Update: Cold Front Sweeps In After Snowfall

MONDAY Night update: The forecast calls for high wind gusts and drifting snow Monday evening, with a cold front sweeping over New Hampshire for the coming days.

The National Weather Service has a hazardous weather outlook for the region. A combination of strong winds and cold will mean a chance of dangerous wind chill values through the end of the week, the Weather Service says.

MONDAY UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for eastern New Hampshire, along the coast and parts of Rockingham County.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the rest of the Granite State.

For the blizzard warning, snow will fall heavily through early afternoon, visibility will be limited for motorists, and wind gusts are expected to pick up during late afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

(A Sunday update follows below here.)

There is a winter storm warning in effect for all of New Hampshire, from 11 Sunday night until 3 p.m. Monday. Line crews are responding to scattered power outages, as of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for snowfall beginning late this evening, with accumulation ranging from 4 inches to 10 inches for much of the Granite State. Parts of ski country may get up to a foot of snow.

Electric utility companies report scattered power outages Sunday morning. Crews on deck ahead of the storm were dispatched early.

Outage estimates: Eversource, 600; N.H. Electric Coop, 282; Liberty Utilities, eight; and Unitil, two.

(An earlier post Friday follows here)

There's a winter storm warning effect for most of the state until 3 AM Saturday.

Snow will continue to fall across the state with accumulations of an additional two to four inches likely by night-time. Temperatures will remain below freezing.

Tonight, snow will mix with freezing rain in southern parts of the state, with total accumulations of four to eight inches expected. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-teens ranging to the mid-twenties further south.

On Saturday, the forecast is calling for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, making travel difficult. The storm will continue through Saturday night, with clearer conditions expected for Sunday.

The Christmas forecast is still looking white - snow is likely, with temperatures reaching the upper twenties.