Submit Your Questions for Governor Chris Sununu

Monday on The Exchange, Governor Chris Sununu will sit down with Laura for the full hour.

We’ll get the Governor’s takes - what he likes and doesn’t like - about the Republican bill repealing and replacing Obamacare; statehouse goings-on, including a marijuana decriminalization bill that’s likely to reach his desk, and controversial efforts to tighten the state’s voting laws; and the clash between state officials and Dartmouth-Hitchcock over staffing issues at the state psychiatric hospital.

Do you have questions or comments for the Governor? Send them our way by email at exchange@nhpr.org. You can also call in to the show starting at 9 a.m. at 1-800-892-6477.