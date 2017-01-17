Sununu to Commissioners: No New Hires Without His Approval

By 6 minutes ago
  • In Gov. Chris Sununu's first press conference he tells reporters the state is projected to overspend current budget.
    In Gov. Chris Sununu's first press conference he tells reporters the state is projected to overspend current budget.
    Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Due to what he says is a projected budget shortfall, Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state commissioners to hold off on new hiring for the next six months. 

This announcement was sparked by recent financial figures showing that the state would finish out the fiscal year over budget if things don’t change.

That’s why on Tuesday, Sununu called on all state department heads to hold off on hiring and major equipment purchases until July, without prior approval from the governor's office.  

“Every dollar we spend in one part of our state, in one part of our government, we are not spending in another so it really takes a collective effort by all the departments,” Sununu told reporters at the State House.

But Sununu stressed that if jobs must be filled, such as vacancies at DCYF, that officials should bring those matters to his office.

A big part of the financial shortfall Sununu says comes from the Department of Health and Human Services who are projected to be over budget by $65 million, mostly because of  larger than expected Medicaid payments.

Senate leadership including Finance Chair Gary Daniels applauded Sununu's announcement, calling it the "right decision to manage the spending problem instead of immediately seeking greater appropriations from the Legislature."

Sununu will be presenting his version of the new state budget next month. 

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
State Budget

Related Content

N.H. Finances Appear in Good Shape as State Budget Process Begins

By Jan 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

State financial experts say New Hampshire is starting the year off in better fiscal health than expected. That’s good news for lawmakers charged with crafting the next two-year state budget.

Sununu Tells Agencies To Justify Regulations Or Get Rid Of Them

By Jan 6, 2017

When he ran for governor Chris Sununu described NH as "a regulatory police state."

This 90-day review, which is Sununu's first policy move since taking office, is aimed at easing mandates across government.

For a regulation to survive,  Sununu wrote, department heads should be able to show that there is a clear need for it; that it is best addressed by the agency; that its cost does not exceed its benefit and that its effectiveness can be measured.

Sununu Sets Sights on Lowering N.H.'s Electric Bills — But Getting There Won't Be Easy

By Jan 11, 2017
Thomas Gehrke / Flickr Creative Commons

 

In his inaugural address last week, Gov. Chris Sununu made it clear he thinks the state must — and can — act to reduce the state's high cost of electricity.

“We can’t be passive anymore," Sununu said. "We have to find the right solutions to get it done and get it done our way. Do we need to look at Northern Pass? You bet we do — 1,100 megawatts of clean, renewable energy? How do we say no to that when we have the highest rates in the country? We can help ratepayers.”