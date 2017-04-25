Sununu Has New Post To Fill In Administrative Services

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has another key commissioner post to fill, with the head of the department that handles the state's accounting leaving her post.

Vicki Quiram, commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, is stepping down May 12 for a job in another state. Sununu shared Quiram's resignation letter Monday.

The department handles accounting, human resources, facilities and purchasing, risk management a host of other key state government functions. Quiram says the department staff is working to make state government "an innovative workplace of choice."

Sununu is praising Quiram for her "leadership, attention to detail and operational expertise."

Quiram's departure comes as Sununu is working to hire commissioners in a variety of departments. He's recently named commissioners of education and labor, and a new attorney general.