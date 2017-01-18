Sununu Nominates Degnan For Another Term As State Fire Marshall

By 49 minutes ago

Credit Chris Jensen for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated longtime state fire marshall Bill Degnan to another term.

Degnan has held the job since 2004 but his reappointment caused a feud in the state firefighting community.

Degnan was backed by small departments and fire chiefs but opposed by the the Professional Firefighters of N.H.

The union is a strong backer of Maggie Hassan. As Governor, Hassan said she supported Degnan, but never moved his renomination after his term expired last March.

The union wanted Degnan out and said he wasn't focusing enough on changes in technology and firefighters' role in addressing the opioid epidemic, a criticism Governor Sununu calls unfair.

"I will say this: I think that the critics complaint that he hasn't taken a leadership role on the opioid crisis is wrong. I think that there are very few people you will find in the department of safety who do not consider the opioid crisis a first and foremost issue."

Fire marshalls enforce fire safety laws, conduct arson investigations and help local departments with train

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
Bill Degnan

Related Content

Fire Marshal: About Half Of Circus-Goers Were Injured In Deadly Tent Collapse

By Chris Jensen Aug 5, 2015

A state official says about 50 people -- roughly half of the spectators in the circus tent that collapsed in Lancaster Monday killing a man and his daughter -- sustained some kind of injuries, although many were minor.

Sununu to Commissioners: No New Hires Without My Approval

By Jan 17, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Due to what he says is a projected budget shortfall, Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state commissioners to hold off on new hiring for the next six months. 