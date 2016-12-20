Sununu Promises to Put State on Bipartisan Diet

By Dec 20, 2016

 

Credit josh rogers/nhpr

Chris Sununu came out on top in November's elections, but in a speech to New Hampshire’s Forum on the Future Tuesday, he repeatedly called the 2016 campaign "terrible," and said it drove his family to get rid of cable TV to escape the rhetoric and campaign ads. 

He said there’s a lesson to be learned.

 

“I really believe that we have to be a shining example of how to do it better, a shining example of making sure we are bringing in the Republicans and the Democrats, the hard right and the hard left and simply saying it doesn’t matter what the politics are, it doesn’t matter whose idea it is, we are just going put the best idea on the table,” Sununu said.

Sununu was quick to admit this ideal is easier said than lived up to, and leaders need to summon the willpower to keep partisan appetites in check.  

“It’s kind of like a diet," he said. "You’ve got to be really disciplined. You want to get there, but then you have your hard moments and you find yourself snacking at midnight.”

But to the extent Sununu has spelled out policy goals, they’ve come from the GOP side of the fridge: so-called "right to work" legislation, tighter laws on abortion and voting, looser ones on guns; and tax cuts. All are issues that may win Sununu favor with conservatives excited by the fact that Republicans will soon control the Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in a dozen years.

But they also have Democrats feeling leery.

Durham State Rep Marjorie Smith chatted with Sununu after his speech.

"When you begin and you talk about right to work, and you talk about. forgive me, drive by voting," she said.

"We don’t have drive-by voting yet," Sununu replied.

"We never have and we never will," Smith said.

The two debated this point cordially. But Sununu ceded little ground.

"The same-day voter registration stuff does concern me," he told Smith. "There is no doubt that out voting laws are very loose. They are, compared to other states, and I just think the first-in-the- nation primary, I think we have a responsibility to do it as well  as we possibly can, so."

But he didn’t foreclose the possibility of compromise

"And I think every eligible voter should vote," Smith said.

"Yes," Sununu said.

"And there are certainly things we can do about residency and domicile," Smith continued.

"Right, that’s all," he replied.

Smith: "But we ought to continue to encourage people to vote and not discourage them."

Sununu: "Absolutely"

Smith: "And I’m looking forward to working with you."

Sununu: "All right, thank you Marjorie. We’ll talk soon."

Smith: "I hope so."

The harder part will be when that work actually begins, if it begins.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
Marjorie Smith
NH Politics

Related Content

Sununu Says He Will Push For The Right Energy Projects

By Dec 8, 2016
NHPR Staff

Speaking at a Business and Industry Association energy symposium, Chris Sununu said New England needs more natural gas and anyone who disagrees is wrong. He said the pipeline proposed for NH and scuttled by the Kinder Morgan company earlier this year would have been wrong for the state. But Sununu added he hopes Kinder Morgan and other companies will look to build here in the future, and said if the project is designed with local input, and he’s persuaded it works for New Hampshire, he’ll fight for it.

As Governor-Elect Steps Aside, Sununu Family To Retain Ties with Waterville Valley

By Nov 22, 2016
Casey McDermott, NHPR

Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will officially cut ties with Waterville Valley Ski Resort on Dec. 31 – just a few days before he’s set to officially step into his role as governor.

Sununu's Education Picks Will Help Shape Future of Public Schools

By Dec 12, 2016
Allegra Boverman

  Republican Gov.-elect Chris Sununu will have considerable power to shape the direction of public education with four key appointments during his first months in office.

Sununu takes office in January as New Hampshire's first Republican governor in a dozen years. He'll immediately have three appointments to the seven-member State Board of Education, which approves education standards and charter school applications. He'll also choose a commissioner of education in March when Commissioner Virginia Barry's term ends.

N.H. Election Officials: No Evidence to Back Up Trump's Claims of 'Serious Voter Fraud'

By Nov 28, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire polling places were under plenty of scrutiny on Election Day.

The attorney general’s office dispatched 50 people to polling locations across the state to keep an eye out for problems. The U.S. Department of Justice had its own Election Day hotline set up to field questions and potential complaints. Officials in the Secretary of State’s office, meanwhile, also kept an eye out for issues.

And, despite what President-Elect Donald Trump tweeted Sunday night, nowhere is there any evidence that large groups of people were voting illegally in New Hampshire.