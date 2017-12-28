Sununu Reverses Decision on FirstNet, Opting N.H. Back In

By 6 hours ago
  • FIRSTNET

Governor Chris Sununu is reversing his decision to opt out of the national first responders network FirstNet.

Earlier this month, New Hampshire became the first state to opt out of FirstNet - a federal program designed to help first responders better communicate across the country.

But, on the last day for states to decide, New Hampshire was the only state to choose an alternative plan rather than sticking with the chosen provider AT&T

In a statement Thursday, Sununu said that although Rivada Network is the better option, "the additional risk associated with being the only state to opt-out creates too high a barrier for New Hampshire” to do it alone.

Under the AT&T plan, Sununu said the state will build 48 new cell towers across the state, providing better coverage for first responders and residents. 

FirstNet
NH Politics

Not Everyone's On Board With Sununu's Decision To Opt Out Of Federal First Responders Network

By & Dec 19, 2017
firstnet.gov

Gov. Chris Sununu announced his decision for New Hampshire to opt out of FirstNet at the beginning of December.

FirstNet is a federal communications network that will connect first responders across all 50 states in the event of an emergency or disaster. New Hampshire would instead use an alternative plan to build its own statewide network using a company called Rivada Networks.

N.H. Becomes 1st State to Opt Out of National First Responder Network

By Dec 7, 2017
FIRSTNET.GOV

New Hampshire has become the first state to opt out of FirstNet - a federal program designed to help first responders better communicate across the country.

N.H. Officials Likely to Opt Out of National First Responder Network

By & Nov 21, 2017
firstnet.gov

The First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet, is a federal program created by Congress in 2012 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Police and fire departments were unable to communicate with each other that morning over incompatible radio systems. The FirstNet program aims to fix that with a secure communications network for first responders across all 50 states.