Sununu Says Trump's Tax Plan Would Help State Residents

Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump's tax plan would improve the lives of residents in the state.

Sununu said the plan would provide tax breaks and retains benefits that would encourage work, higher education, retirement security, and stop corporations from shipping jobs overseas.

He also said it would make the nation more competitive by lowering the highest business tax rate in the developed world, creating new jobs and higher wages.

Sununu said it also would simplify the tax code and make it fairer by eliminating loopholes.

Trump and congressional Republicans proposed a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan Wednesday that would cut taxes for corporations and potentially for individuals, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.