Sununu Says Trump's Tax Plan Would Help State Residents

By 1 hour ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump's tax plan would improve the lives of residents in the state.

Sununu said the plan would provide tax breaks and retains benefits that would encourage work, higher education, retirement security, and stop corporations from shipping jobs overseas.

He also said it would make the nation more competitive by lowering the highest business tax rate in the developed world, creating new jobs and higher wages.

Sununu said it also would simplify the tax code and make it fairer by eliminating loopholes.

Trump and congressional Republicans proposed a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan Wednesday that would cut taxes for corporations and potentially for individuals, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
tax reform
Donald Trump

Related Content

Gov. Sununu & NEA Disagree On Mandating N.H. School Districts Start After Labor Day

By The Exchange Sep 12, 2017
Lee Haywood via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/7iSnfi

Governor Sununu says requiring all school districts to start the school year after Labor Day would help bring the state's education system into the 21st century, and help the economy. 

“We talk about innovation in schools; we talk about 21st century – well,  I think it's time that we start looking at the calendar,” he said on The Exchange. 

Lots of People Own Second Homes in New Hampshire. Why Not Amazon?

By Sep 27, 2017

Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to build what it’s calling an ‘HQ2.’ The online book seller-turned-online superstore has outgrown its Seattle headquarters, and it’s now accepting proposals from cities and states for a second home or sorts: one which would house as many as 50,000 employees.

Amid Amazon Bid Talk: Amazon's PAC Donations to New Hampshire Politicians

By Sep 26, 2017

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ political donations are not all tethered to one party. This holds true in New Hampshire, which plans to submit an underdog bid for the online retailer’s second headquarters.

The Amazon PAC has contributed to a Sununu -- former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, the governor’s brother. The PAC gave $2,000 to the former Senator in the 2008 campaign. It donated $1,000 in 2004 to the Daniel Webster PAC, the senator's leadership PAC at the time.

Other Amazon PAC donations, according to Federal Election Commission finance reports, include:

Sununu Pushing to Name Bridge after Former GOP Councilor

By Sep 12, 2017
Allegra Boverman

Gov. Chris Sununu  says he will introduce legislation to rename a bridge in Portsmouth after former Republican Executive Councilor Ruth Griffin.

Griffin says she thought the Republican governor was joking when he mentioned it to her, and she is overwhelmed with joy by the gesture. The Portsmouth Herald reports  in addition to serving as executive councilor, Griffin also served in the New Hampshire Senate and House of Representatives during her decades-long political career.