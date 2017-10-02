Sununu Talked Regulation During Trip to D.C.

Governor Chris Sununu spent part of Monday at the White House.

Sununu began the day in the East Room of the White House. He was invited by President Trump for a summit focused on how the federal government can help to simply regulations across all sectors.

He then went into the Oval Office to meet privately with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.  He was joined by fellow GOP governors Paul LePage of Maine, Matt Bevin of Kentucky, and Phil Bryant of Mississippi.

Sununu said Trump’s willingness to act on deregulation is “refreshing.”

“I don’t think it will be one regulation here, or one piece of legislation there – it’s definitely going to be an ongoing process and a cultural change in Washington, D.C.,” Sununu told reporters in a telephone conference after the meeting.

Sununu said this is the first of many discussions he plans to have with the federal government to break down regulations that affect New Hampshire.

