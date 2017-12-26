Suspect in Manchester Police Shooting to Plead Guilty

Ian MacPherson, 33, of Manchester.
Credit MANCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man accused of shooting two Manchester police officers will file a guilty plea in court in a few weeks.

Thirty-three-year-old Ian MacPherson is facing two counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault for allegedly shooting two police officers in May 2016.

According to court records, MacPherson was on the run after robbing a store.  When he was approached by police, he opened fire. That led to a long manhunt on the West Side of Manchester. The two officers have since recovered.

MacPherson has been held since then at the State Prison in Concord. According to the defendant’s family, MacPherson has battled mental illness for several years.

His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 8 at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.

Crime
Manchester

The 32-year-old Manchester man charged with shooting two police officers Friday on the city's west side pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of attempted capital murder. 

Defendant Ian MacPherson is being held without bail at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester.

Manchester police have arrested 32 year-old Ian MacPherson on two counts of attempted capital murder following Friday morning's shooting of two police officers.

At a press conference, law enforcement officials identified the two injured officers as 27 year-old Ryan Hardy and 28 year-old Matthew O'Connor.