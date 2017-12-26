Suspect in Manchester Police Shooting to Plead Guilty

A man accused of shooting two Manchester police officers will file a guilty plea in court in a few weeks.

Thirty-three-year-old Ian MacPherson is facing two counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault for allegedly shooting two police officers in May 2016.

According to court records, MacPherson was on the run after robbing a store. When he was approached by police, he opened fire. That led to a long manhunt on the West Side of Manchester. The two officers have since recovered.

MacPherson has been held since then at the State Prison in Concord. According to the defendant’s family, MacPherson has battled mental illness for several years.

His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 8 at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.