Testimony Begins In Trial Of Wolfeboro Woman Accused Of Running Puppy Mill

Credit Meredith Lee | The HSUS

Former employees of New Hampshire dog breeder Christina Fay say her home's floors were covered in dog urine and feces, and an officer says the property was such a mess it looked like it had been burglarized when 84 Great Danes were seized in June.

Fay has pleaded not guilty to 12 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. She went on trial Monday, four months after the animals were removed from her Wolfeboro mansion.

Former employee Marilyn Kelly described feces up to her waist on the walls and said she saw a dog with puncture wounds that Fay had stapled shut. The lead investigator, Officer Michael Strauch, says that the filth was unbelievable and that Fay's bed was covered in urine.

Fay has said that she took great care of her dogs.

great danes
Puppy mills
Wolfeboro
Lakes Region

A Wolfeboro woman accused of animal cruelty will not get her dogs back before trial.

In a story that garnered national attention, 75 European Great Danes were removed from the home of Christina Fay in June.

A Wolfeboro woman accused of animal cruelty says she treated her 75 European Great Danes like they were her own children, and deserves to have them returned to her.

A Wolfeboro woman accused of running a Great Dane ‘puppy mill’ is petitioning the court to have her dogs returned to her.

Christina Fay is facing a dozen counts of animal cruelty after 75 Great Danes were removed from her home earlier this summer. The dogs were alleged to be living in filthy conditions, with some suffering from infections.

A Wolfeboro woman is facing 12 additional charges of animal cruelty following the removal of dozens of Great Dane dogs from her mansion in Wolfeboro.

In a story that grabbed national headlines in June, police raided a 13,000-square-foot mansion owned by Christina Fay. Inside, they found 75 European Great Dane dogs, many of which were alleged to be in poor physical condition.