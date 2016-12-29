Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Historic Lebanon Church

A three-alarm blaze has destroyed a historic church in Lebanon.

The fire broke out late last night at the First Baptist Church on School Street.

The Valley News reports firefighters from several surrounding towns responded to the scene, as flames engulfed the church.

Officials say the structure is a total loss.

The church was founded in 1860 and is protected as a historical landmark in the city.

It's not believed anyone was inside the when the fire broke out around 11:30 last night. One firefighter was injured after slipping on ice.

It's not yet clear what sparked the blaze.

Crews are expected to be working at the scene throughout the day.