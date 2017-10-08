Top Democrat in N.H. House Wants to Ban 'Bump Stocks' for Guns

By 31 minutes ago

New Hampshire House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, says he is going to introduce a bill to ban so-called "bump stocks" similar to what the Las Vegas shooter is reported to have used.

The firearms accessory allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic the firing action or rate of fully automatic guns.

Shurtleff tells WMUR that he plans to put forth the proposed legislation, even though the House deadline for doing so has passed.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, helped introduce a bill last week to ban bump stocks and related firearms accessories. She says it's focused narrowly on those devices.  Gun rights advocate Penny Dean, an attorney in Concord, says the investigation needs to run its course. She calls a proposed ban on bump stocks a "knee-jerk reaction."

The National Rifle Association has signaled its support for a review of regulations and consideration of possible additional regulations.

Tags: 
guns
Second Amendment
Gun Laws
Las Vegas Shooting

Related Content

Sen. Hassan to Introduce Bill Restricting Rifle Modifications

By Oct 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Sen. Maggie Hassan announced Wednesday she will help introduce a bill to prevent modifications that allow for rapid fire of semi-automatic weapons.

The sale and transfer of automatic weapons are illegal under the National Firearms Act, but accessories can be attached to semi-automatic weapons that increase rate of fire.

Gov. Sununu Signs Bill Repealing License Requirement To Carry A Concealed Gun

By Feb 22, 2017
Josh Rogers for NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu signed his first bill into law Wednesday, repealing the license requirement to carry a concealed gun.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, is the first tangible outcome of Republican control in Concord.

'And Then, The Screaming Started': Scenes From A Nightmare In Las Vegas

By Oct 2, 2017

At first, it just sounded like fireworks.

The Sunday headliner, Jason Aldean, had taken the stage not 30 minutes before, and it seemed natural that on the final night of Las Vegas' three-day Route 91 Harvest music festival there would be some pyrotechnics. Even Aldean stayed on stage as the first loud bursts rang out above the crowd of some 22,000 people.

All Names Of Las Vegas Victims Released

By Oct 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST: