Top Democrat in N.H. House Wants to Ban 'Bump Stocks' for Guns

New Hampshire House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, says he is going to introduce a bill to ban so-called "bump stocks" similar to what the Las Vegas shooter is reported to have used.

The firearms accessory allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic the firing action or rate of fully automatic guns.

Shurtleff tells WMUR that he plans to put forth the proposed legislation, even though the House deadline for doing so has passed.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, helped introduce a bill last week to ban bump stocks and related firearms accessories. She says it's focused narrowly on those devices. Gun rights advocate Penny Dean, an attorney in Concord, says the investigation needs to run its course. She calls a proposed ban on bump stocks a "knee-jerk reaction."

The National Rifle Association has signaled its support for a review of regulations and consideration of possible additional regulations.