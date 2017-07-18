Top Stories: Minneapolis Shooting Affects Australia; Hastert Moved From Prison

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert Transferred Out Of Prison.

-- 'American Nightmare': How A U.S. Police Shooting Is Roiling Australia.

-- Wildfires Rage Through British Columbia, Forcing 40,000 From Their Homes.

-- England Unveils New 10-Pound Note Featuring Jane Austen.

-- Kermit The Frog Actor Fired Over 'Unacceptable Business Conduct'.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. To Impose Sanctions Over Iran's Ballistic Missile Program. (Reuters)

Duterte Wants To Extend Martial Law In Southern Philippines. (AP)

Trump Warns Venezuela Against Rewriting Its Constitution. (CNBC)

